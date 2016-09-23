BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Badass Bisexual Women In History You Should Know

reader

Badass Bisexual Women In History You Should Know

No, Mom, my bisexuality is not a "youthful phase."

By Hazel Newlevant

Headshot of Hazel Newlevant

Hazel Newlevant

BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on September 23, 2016, at 10:53 a.m. ET

ADVERTISEMENT
Hazel Newlevant for BuzzFeed

Hazel Newlevant for BuzzFeed

Hazel Newlevant is a Portland-raised, Queens-living cartoonist. She is the author of If This Be Sin and No Ivy League, and the editor and publisher of Chainmail Bikini: The Anthology of Women Gamers. Her work has been honored with the Xeric Grant and the Prism Comics Queer Press Grant.

  • Picture of Hazel Newlevant

    Hazel Newlevant is a Portland-raised, Queens-living cartoonist. She is the author of If This Be Sin and No Ivy League, and the editor and publisher of Chainmail Bikini: The Anthology of Women Gamers. Her work has been honored with the Xeric Grant and the Prism Comics Queer Press Grant.

    Contact Hazel Newlevant at karolina.waclawiak+hazelnewlevant@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT