Zimbabwe's Biggest City Shut Down To Protest Everything Going Wrong In Zimbabwe

Don Emmert / AFP / Getty Images

It was then that longtime president Robert Mugabe seized land from white farmers, redistributing it in the hopes of gaining more political support and weakening the landed elites. That in turn sparked widespread turmoil as the international community turned its back on Harare, crop yields plummeted, and hyperinflation made life miserable for the average Zimbabwean. Things have gotten especially bad lately as four in five Zimbabweans are currently unemployed and weather patterns threaten the country with famine.