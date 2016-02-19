Angela Merkel Took Time Out From Saving The EU To Grab Some French Fries
But, like, really really good french fries.
European Union leaders have been meeting in Belgium at a summit that could determine whether the United Kingdom actually, you know, stays a member. It's been kinda stressful, so can you blame German Chancellor Angela Merkel for popping out for a nosh?
During a break in the proceedings, Merkel made her way to the Maison Antoine. It's one of the most famous fritkot, as the french-fry slinging stands are known to Dutch-speaking Belgians, in the city.
Her sojourn was actually fairly fitting considering how much food was discussed today: an "English breakfast" deal announcement was bumped to an "English lunch," to a possible dinner announcement at 8 PM.
When leaders were told that dinner was delayed, and to book another night at the hotel, Merkel apparently decided to flee for the soothing embrace of fried potatoes.
French fries: for when you just can't stand to hear the word "Brexit" again without screaming.
