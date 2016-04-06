You Can Now Play A Video Game That Lets You Live The Iranian Revolution

iNK Stories

Vassiliki Khonsari, who served as co-creator and executive producer on the game, even thinks they did a better job of representing the harshness of Evin Prison than the film Rosewater, based on Iranian-Canadian journalist Maziar Bahari's time in the prison.

"I think more than what we drew as far as inspiration [from the film], we drew a cautionary tale," she said when asked about the film's impact on the game's development. "We felt the movie didn't accurately represent the brutality of what goes on in Evin, which we thought was sort of a dangerous representation, because it is one of the notorious prisons in Iran, so there was a sort of gravity that has to come with representing that space."