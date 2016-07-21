Brazil's Police Stopped An "Absolutely Amateur" Plot From Would-Be ISIS Supporters
According to Brazil's Justice Minister, the plot to attack the Olympics had a low chance of success but it "didn't make sense to wait and see."
Brazil's Federal Police on Thursday arrested 10 men accused of planning terror attacks against the upcoming Olympic Games in Rio — but made it clear the whole thing was very poorly planned.
The arrests, according to Moraes, came after one of the would-be attackers attempted to purchase an AK-47 in neighboring Paraguay, which raised red flags.
The attempted purchase, which failed to go through, showed that the plotters were "amateur," Moraes said, but added that it still triggered the Federal Police operation, adding "it would not be sensible to wait and see."
The plotters, he said, had pledged allegiance to ISIS and had been in contact with the militant group via WhatsApp and Telegram but had not received any instructions to act.
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Graciliano Rocha é Editor de Notícias do BuzzFeed e trabalha em São Paulo.
