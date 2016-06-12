BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Is How World Leaders Are Reacting To The Orlando Gay Nightclub Shooting

world

This Is How World Leaders Are Reacting To The Orlando Gay Nightclub Shooting

From Brazil to Denmark, from Afghanistan to the Vatican, world leaders are sharing their condolences.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News World Editor

Last updated on June 13, 2016, at 8:25 a.m. ET

Posted on June 12, 2016, at 3:11 p.m. ET

World leaders — presidents and prime ministers, ambassadors and politicians — are expressing condolences and solidarity after an attack on a gay nightclub in Orlando left at least 50 dead.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron said he was "horrified" by the attack:

I'm horrified by reports of the overnight shooting in Orlando. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.
David Cameron @David_Cameron

I'm horrified by reports of the overnight shooting in Orlando. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Reply Retweet Favorite

At a regular briefing for journalists in Westminster on Monday morning, Cameron's spokeswoman said:

He's clearly shocked and appalled by the shooting. Our thoughts are very much with those affected, the families of those who have lost their lives, those desperately waiting for news and those injured. And we are in close contact with the U.S. authorities, we've had consular officials go down to Orlando, we will continue to look at the ways we can work with the US authorities to support them at this terrible time.

He was joined by Queen Elizabeth II and the entire British royal family:

The Queen: "Prince Philip &amp; I have been shocked by the events in Orlando. Our thoughts &amp; prayers are with all those who have been affected"
The Royal Family @RoyalFamily

The Queen: "Prince Philip &amp; I have been shocked by the events in Orlando. Our thoughts &amp; prayers are with all those who have been affected"

Reply Retweet Favorite

French President François Hollande: "I condemn with horror the slaughter that killed at least 50 in Florida. I express the full support of France to the American people."

Je condamne avec horreur la tuerie qui a fait au moins 50 morts en Floride. J'exprime le plein soutien de la France au peuple amÃ©ricain.
FranÃ§ois Hollande @fhollande

Je condamne avec horreur la tuerie qui a fait au moins 50 morts en Floride. J'exprime le plein soutien de la France au peuple amÃ©ricain.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Marine Le Pen, head of France's far-right National Front party, also made a statement, tweeting: "After the horror in Orlando, I express my sympathy to the American people and to the relatives of many victims."

Devant l'horreur Ã Orlando, j'exprime toute ma compassion au peuple amÃ©ricain et aux proches des trÃ¨s nombreuses victimes. MLP #Fusillade
Marine Le Pen @MLP_officiel

Devant l'horreur Ã Orlando, j'exprime toute ma compassion au peuple amÃ©ricain et aux proches des trÃ¨s nombreuses victimes. MLP #Fusillade

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Vatican issued a statement from Pope Francis saying he "joins the families of the victims and all of the injured in prayer and compassion."

His Holiness Pope Francis asks us to #Pray4Orlando
Fr. Manuel Dorantes @TweetingPriest

His Holiness Pope Francis asks us to #Pray4Orlando

Reply Retweet Favorite

President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, where the parents of the alleged shooter were born, condemned the attacks:

Pres.@AshrafGhani: I unequivocally condemn the horrific attack in #Orlando, #Florida, #USA. Nothing can justify killing of civilians. (1/2)
Ø§Ø±Ú¯ @ARG_AFG

Pres.@AshrafGhani: I unequivocally condemn the horrific attack in #Orlando, #Florida, #USA. Nothing can justify killing of civilians. (1/2)

Reply Retweet Favorite

As did Afghan Ambassador to the U.S. Hamdullah Mohib:

On behalf of the people of Afghanistan, our thoughts &amp; prayers go out to the victims, their families &amp; friends of the attack in Orlando 1/4
Hamdullah Mohib @hmohib

On behalf of the people of Afghanistan, our thoughts &amp; prayers go out to the victims, their families &amp; friends of the attack in Orlando 1/4

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kenya's Foreign Minister Amina Mohammed said her country condemned the "abhorrent act."

This abhorrent act only hardens our resolve to defeat this threat on our lives, our way of life and our values.
AMB:Amina Mohamed @AMB_A_Mohammed

This abhorrent act only hardens our resolve to defeat this threat on our lives, our way of life and our values.

Reply Retweet Favorite
We express our unequivocal condemnation for the despicable act of violence &amp; extend our fraternal solidarity to the US
AMB:Amina Mohamed @AMB_A_Mohammed

We express our unequivocal condemnation for the despicable act of violence &amp; extend our fraternal solidarity to the US

Reply Retweet Favorite

"No innocent man, woman or child should ever feel afraid of being shot or killed for being who they are in a progressive and democratic society," Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said. "This is against every principle of pluralism, tolerance and humanity that we have been striving for. This does not represent the will of a vast majority of Muslims."

Omar Sobhani / Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered on Facebook his "condolences and prayers to the families and friends of those lost today, and wish a full recovery to all those injured. We stand in solidarity with Orlando and the LGBTQ2 community."

Stephane De Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he grieves with the LGBT community:

I condemn the horrific terror attack in Orlando. I grieve with those who lost loved ones, LGBT community &amp; USA. https://t.co/7fn9eypxKe
Jens Stoltenberg @jensstoltenberg

I condemn the horrific terror attack in Orlando. I grieve with those who lost loved ones, LGBT community &amp; USA. https://t.co/7fn9eypxKe

Reply Retweet Favorite

Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders directed his condolences to his U.S. counterpart, John Kerry:

FM #Koenders: 'Deeply shocked by terrible #OrlandoNightclubShooting. NL stands w/relatives of the victims, expressed condolences @JohnKerry'
MFA The Netherlands @DutchMFA

FM #Koenders: 'Deeply shocked by terrible #OrlandoNightclubShooting. NL stands w/relatives of the victims, expressed condolences @JohnKerry'

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Israeli prime minister said his countrymen "feel your pain as if it were our own."

Orlando is thousands of miles from Israel, but the tragedy there has deeply saddened me. We Israelis feel your pain as if it were our own.
Benjamin Netanyahu @netanyahu

Orlando is thousands of miles from Israel, but the tragedy there has deeply saddened me. We Israelis feel your pain as if it were our own.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Solidarity and compassion from the Italian government for the heinous massacre of #Orlando in Florida. Our hearts are with our American brothers," Prime Minister Matteo Renzi of Italy tweeted.

SolidarietÃ e commozione del governo italiano per l'atroce strage di #Orlando in Florida. Il nostro cuore Ã¨ con i nostri fratelli americani
Matteo Renzi @matteorenzi

SolidarietÃ e commozione del governo italiano per l'atroce strage di #Orlando in Florida. Il nostro cuore Ã¨ con i nostri fratelli americani

Reply Retweet Favorite

Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway railed against the "senseless brutality" seen in Orlando:

Horrified by the attack in #Orlando. Senseless brutality against innocent people. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.
Erna Solberg @erna_solberg

Horrified by the attack in #Orlando. Senseless brutality against innocent people. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen was one of the few to use his voice to directly call for equal rights for all:

Horrified by attack in #Orlando. Let's unite in the fight for equal rights. My thoughts are with the victims and all affected.
Lars LÃ¸kke Rasmussen @larsloekke

Horrified by attack in #Orlando. Let's unite in the fight for equal rights. My thoughts are with the victims and all affected.

Reply Retweet Favorite

European Council President Donald Tusk spoke on behalf of all of Europe:

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: europeancouncilpresident

Interim President Michel Temer of Brazil, who only recently took office, said "I greatly regret the tragedy in the United States that killed scores of Americans. I also want to express Brazil's solidarity with the families of the victims of this attack."

Expresso a solidariedade brasileira Ã s famÃ­lias das vÃ­timas desse atentado.
Michel Temer @MichelTemer

Expresso a solidariedade brasileira Ã s famÃ­lias das vÃ­timas desse atentado.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, whose government recently began pushing for full marriage equality, said: "Mexico deeply regrets the violence in Florida, and expresses its solidarity with the affected families and the American people."

MÃ©xico lamenta profundamente los hechos de violencia en Florida, y expresa su solidaridad con las familias afectadas y pueblo estadounidense
Enrique PeÃ±a Nieto @EPN

MÃ©xico lamenta profundamente los hechos de violencia en Florida, y expresa su solidaridad con las familias afectadas y pueblo estadounidense

Reply Retweet Favorite

President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia directed his tweet to U.S. President Barack Obama's official Twitter account: "Our solidarity with the victims of the slaughter in #Orlando, Florida. Total repudiation and condemnation of violence"

.@POTUS: nuestra solidaridad con las vÃ­ctimas de la masacre en #Orlando, Florida. Repudio y condena total a la violencia
Juan Manuel Santos @JuanManSantos

.@POTUS: nuestra solidaridad con las vÃ­ctimas de la masacre en #Orlando, Florida. Repudio y condena total a la violencia

Reply Retweet Favorite

The government of Chile, through its Foreign Ministry, expressed "its condolences to the people of the United States and the families of the victims of the brutal attack in Orlando."

#Chile expresa sus condolencias al pueblo de los Estados Unidos y a las familias de las vÃ­ctimas del brutal atentado en #Orlando
CancillerÃ­a Chile @Minrel_Chile

#Chile expresa sus condolencias al pueblo de los Estados Unidos y a las familias de las vÃ­ctimas del brutal atentado en #Orlando

Reply Retweet Favorite

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "shocked" at what he referred to as a "shootout" in Orlando.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: narendramodi

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull released the following statement:

All Australians today convey our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of those who have been killed or injured in the shooting in Orlando, Florida overnight.

An attack like this is not simply an assault on the people that have been killed and injured, it's an assault on every one of us. It's an assault on freedom — as President Obama described it — an act of terror and an act of hate.

Australians are united with the people of the United States in defending our freedoms against the extremists who hate our free societies and seek to destroy it.