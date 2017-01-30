BuzzFeed News

Twitter Just Shut Down A Rex Tillerson Parody Account

The State Department says it's not sure who was behind a fake Twitter account that convinced a lot of people that Trump's nominee was breaking away from the pack.

By Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Posted on January 29, 2017, at 8:08 p.m. ET

Whoever was behind a fake Twitter account purporting to be Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson found themselves on Sunday night with a bit of a problem.

The account — which had been tweeting as Tillerson from the handle @realRWTillerson — was suspended Sunday evening as a series of tweets that criticized the Trump administration's immigration executive action began to spread across Twitter.

"It is now incumbent upon @POTUS to work with lawmakers" on his executive order, the unverified account tweeted out, racking up hundreds of retweets.

Since popping up in early January, the account spent its time tweeting a mix of innocuous statements and what seemed to be contradictions to the Trump White House's agenda.

That included a seven-part tweetstorm right before the inauguration about how the Boy Scouts — who the real Tillerson was once CEO of — believe in protecting the environment.

Despite catching the eye of many, the account vanished just before 7 p.m. ET, leaving some of those who had passed its tweets on issuing mea culpas.

State Department spokeswoman Julia Mason confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the Twitter account was a fake and that the department was unaware of who was behind it.

&quot;We have nothing to announce on whether Secretary-designate Tillerson will have a Twitter account in the future,&quot; Mason added in her email, referring questions about the ownership of the fake account to Twitter itself.A spokesperson for Twitter said they &quot;can&#x27;t give [BuzzFeed News] that information,&quot; when asked whether the US government flagged the account for removal.
Meanwhile, a White House aide tells Bloomberg News that an official account is being set up for Tillerson.

Jennifer Jacobs @JenniferJJacobs

Sec of State Rex Tillerson twitter accounts out there are FAKE, including @realRWTillerson. White House aide says o… https://t.co/6v5IxpaUwr

Whether they plan on informing the State Department of that decision will have to wait, it seems.

