Which Kardashian Would You Pick For A Summit With Kim Jong Un?

world / quiz

Which Kardashian Would You Pick For A Summit With Kim Jong Un?

It's a Kim-Kim thing.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 1, 2018, at 2:47 p.m. ET

Posted on June 1, 2018, at 11:05 a.m. ET

You may have heard that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with a top North Korean general this week to try to save the (already canceled) summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

Bryan R. Smith / AFP / Getty Images

AND you may (more likely) have heard that Kim Kardashian West met with President Donald Trump earlier this week to discuss a pardon for Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old woman serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

Which led to Kim getting a picture with Trump and this...interesting New York Post cover that referred to Kim as "Kim Thong Un" who attended "the other big ass summit."

But taste levels aside, it did get us thinking: Kim on Kim negotiations would be great but...would she ~really~ be the best Kardashian sitting across from the North Koreans?

And so, in our time-honored tradition, we have put together a quiz for you to figure out just whom you would choose to try to keep up with the Koreans.
Chris Pizzello / AP

  1. Choose a breakfast
    Getty Images
    Pancakes with sprinkles
    Cage-free organic egg white omelette
    Avocado toast
    A full English breakfast
    A large latte
    Fresh fruit and a muffin

  2. Pick a city to visit
    Getty Images
    Los Angeles
    New York City
    Milan
    London
    Miami
    I don't like to travel tbh

  3. Select a designer label
    Getty Images
    Louis Vuitton
    Arthur George
    Yeezy
    Balmain
    Versace
    Chanel

  4. Describe your negotiating secret
    Getty Images
    Treat everyone like a toddler
    Bond over something fun then go from there
    Always get 10% of any deal for yourself
    Just don't panic tbh
    It's all about branding
    Leverage your weaknesses into strengths

  5. Choose a drink
    Getty Images
    Sparkling rosé
    Pinot noir
    Wine spritzer
    Triple filtered water
    Red Bull
    A shot of Patrón

  6. Pick a social network
    Getty Images
    Instagram
    LinkedIn
    Twitter
    Facebook
    I stay off of social media
    Snapchat

  7. Finally, pick a negotiation partner
    I'm better off by myself tbh
