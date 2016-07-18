BuzzFeed News

Can You Pick Who's Managed To Say In Power The Longest?

Can You Pick Who's Managed To Say In Power The Longest?

These guys, because of course they're all guys, have tremendous staying power.

By Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Posted on July 18, 2016, at 12:55 p.m. ET

The United States's presidential election is getting ~super official~ on Monday as the Republican National Convention kicks off in Cleveland.

The election in November is sure to be nuts, but around the world there are elections where the outcome is clear before a single vote has been cast.
Bryan Thomas / Getty Images

Not counting royals, the nine men in this article have been continuously in power — in one role or another — for longer than anyone else on the planet, often winning their "elections" in landslides.

But are you able to tell which of these guys has managed to hold onto their proverbial throne for the most years?
Str / AFP / Getty Images

  1. Can You Pick Who's Clung To Power The Longest?

    President Teodoro Mbasogo
    President Nursultan Nazarbayev
    President Yoweri Museveni
    Prime Minister Hun Sen
    Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
    President Robert Mugabe
    President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos
    President Paul Biya
    President Islam Karimov
