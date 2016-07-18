Can You Pick Who's Managed To Say In Power The Longest?
These guys, because of course they're all guys, have tremendous staying power.
The United States's presidential election is getting ~super official~ on Monday as the Republican National Convention kicks off in Cleveland.
Not counting royals, the nine men in this article have been continuously in power — in one role or another — for longer than anyone else on the planet, often winning their "elections" in landslides.
Can You Pick Who's Clung To Power The Longest?President Teodoro MbasogoVia PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty ImagesPresident Nursultan NazarbayevVia Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty ImagesPresident Yoweri MuseveniVia AFP PHOTO / SAJJAD HUSSAINPrime Minister Hun SenVia TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP/Getty ImagesAyatollah Ali KhameneiVia Morteza Nikoubazl/ReutersPresident Robert MugabeVia JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/Getty ImagesPresident Jose Eduardo Dos SantosVia Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty ImagesPresident Paul BiyaVia FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty ImagesPresident Islam KarimovVia BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
