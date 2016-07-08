BuzzFeed News

Take A Deep Breath And Look At These Dogs From Around The World

Because we need this after this week/month/year/life.

By Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Posted on July 8, 2016, at 11:59 a.m. ET

1. These golden retriever beauties in Massachusetts eagerly awaiting treats.

Josh Reynolds / AP Images for Old Mother Hubbard

2. This sleepy dog resting along with the Tour de France pack.

Christophe Ena / AP

3. This is Cougar, a French bulldog, waiting to be pampered at the Thailand International Dog Show.

Sakchai Lalit / AP

4. This super pride-filled woofer at Colombia's biggest gay pride parade.

Fernando Vergara / AP
5. This very tech-savvy bark bark in Tel Aviv.

Baz Ratner / Reuters

6. This beach-going buddy relaxing in Istanbul.

Bulent Kilic / AFP / Getty Images

7. This floof getting a teddy bear cut into their fur in Taiwan.

Tyrone Siu / Reuters

8. These CLONE DOGS playing in South Korea.

Jung Yeon-je / AFP / Getty Images
9. This woofington who is Very Cool in Venezuela.

Ivan Alvarado / Reuters

10. This brave pupper getting a rabies vaccine in India.

Noah Seelam / AFP / Getty Images

11. This bork bork in Australia who is doing their civic duty.

David Gray / Reuters

12. This very regal hound on duty with the Royal Guard in Northern Ireland.

Pool New / Reuters
13. This furry fashionista who seems very uncertain about appearing in a fashion show in Milan.

Giuseppe Cacace / AFP / Getty Images

14. This splashing puppers beating the heat in Kiev.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP / Getty Images

15. This beagle in California who is getting to play on the grass for the first time in their tiny life after being freed from a laboratory.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

16. These handsome Irish wolfhound boyos striking a blow for equality at a joint cat and dog exhibition in Germany.

Jens Meyer / AP
17. This police dog who is being the most most helpful at Wimbledon.

Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images

18. These smol doges in Belgium who wish they were big enough to actually be on the police force.

Virginia Mayo / AP

19. This dog enjoying a casual stroll past the last day of school in Belarus.

Sergei Gapon / AFP / Getty Images

20. This bit of teamwork between girl and dog to cool off just outside of Damascus.

Bassam Khabieh / Reuters

21. These tiny supporters of the German football team.

Karl-josef Hildenbrand / AFP / Getty Images
