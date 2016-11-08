What Country Should You Move To If The 2016 Election Never Stops Electioning?
Get out. Get out while you still can.
The polls are finally open across the country now, and by the end of the night, the presidential race of 2016 will finally be at an end.
But...what if it isn't over?
What if it just. keeps. going?
...
So where should you go to get as far, far away from this never-ending hellscape?
-
What do you wish there had been more of during the 2016 election?ApologiesTime for friendsIntelligence, empathy, and courageThe blood of my enemies before meQuiet contemplationChildlike wonder
-
Which of these places sounds like it can replenish your soul after the election is done?A quiet pubVia Getty ImagesUnder the sheets of your bedVia Getty ImagesCamping on the open tundraVia Getty ImagesA brothel tbhA treehouse under the starsVia Getty ImagesA bustling young metropolisVia Getty Images
-
If you had one wish, what would it be?A home all your own, cozy and snugVia Getty ImagesTo be able to flyVia NARINDER NANU/AFP/Getty ImageTo be left totally aloneVia Getty ImagesThe Maple Leafs to win the Stanley CupVia NHLTo be able to teleport home whenever you wantVia Getty ImagesPowerVia Getty Images
-
What do you see in this inkblot test?A cratered landscapeA maple treeA lion, tiger, or bearA dragon emerging from the flameBreakfastA fairy
-
Pick a color scheme!Green on greenBlood red and black~ sparkle ~Grey.Red and whiteEarth tones
-
Choose an election campaign slogan?"Listen to Your Inner Child""There's No Place Like Home""Our Home and Native Land""One Small Leap""All That Is Gold Does Not Glitter""Fire and Blood"
-
Choose an emoji to best describe this election[star]Via Emojipedia[eggplant]Via Emojipedia[hockey stick]Via Emojipedia[moon]Via Emojipedia[beer]Via Emojipedia[tornado]Via Emojipedia
-
