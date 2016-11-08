What Country Should You Move To If The 2016 Election Never Stops Electioning?

BuzzFeed News

Get out. Get out while you still can.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News World Editor

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 11:11 a.m. ET

The polls are finally open across the country now, and by the end of the night, the presidential race of 2016 will finally be at an end.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

But...what if it isn't over?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

What if it just. keeps. going?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
LogoTV

...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
i.kinja-img.com

So where should you go to get as far, far away from this never-ending hellscape?

  1. What do you wish there had been more of during the 2016 election?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Apologies
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Time for friends
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Intelligence, empathy, and courage
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The blood of my enemies before me
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Quiet contemplation
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Childlike wonder

  2. Which of these places sounds like it can replenish your soul after the election is done?

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Walt Disney Co.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    A quiet pub
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Under the sheets of your bed
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Camping on the open tundra
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A brothel tbh
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    A treehouse under the stars
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    A bustling young metropolis
    Via Getty Images

  3. If you had one wish, what would it be?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    A home all your own, cozy and snug
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via NARINDER NANU/AFP/Getty Image
    To be able to fly
    Via NARINDER NANU/AFP/Getty Image
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    To be left totally alone
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via NHL
    The Maple Leafs to win the Stanley Cup
    Via NHL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    To be able to teleport home whenever you want
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Power
    Via Getty Images

  4. What do you see in this inkblot test?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    A cratered landscape
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A maple tree
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A lion, tiger, or bear
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A dragon emerging from the flame
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Breakfast
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A fairy

  5. Pick a color scheme!

    Flickr: gazeronly
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Green on green
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blood red and black
    Correct
    Incorrect
    ~ sparkle ~
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Grey.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Red and white
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Earth tones

  6. Choose an election campaign slogan?

    MPI/Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Listen to Your Inner Child"
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "There's No Place Like Home"
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Our Home and Native Land"
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "One Small Leap"
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "All That Is Gold Does Not Glitter"
    Correct
    Incorrect
    "Fire and Blood"

  7. Choose an emoji to best describe this election

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Emojipedia
    [star]
    Via Emojipedia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Emojipedia
    [eggplant]
    Via Emojipedia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Emojipedia
    [hockey stick]
    Via Emojipedia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Emojipedia
    [moon]
    Via Emojipedia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Emojipedia
    [beer]
    Via Emojipedia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Emojipedia
    [tornado]
    Via Emojipedia
