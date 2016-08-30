BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Mr. Vladimir Putin Was Arrested In A Florida Grocery Store

world

A Mr. Vladimir Putin Was Arrested In A Florida Grocery Store

It's not actually Russia's president but the resemblance is...none. There is no resemblance.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News World Editor

Posted on August 30, 2016, at 5:08 p.m. ET

World, say hello to Vladimir Putin, the apparent given name of a man who was arrested in a Publix grocery store in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 48-year-old man was reportedly arrested for yelling at employees inside the store on Aug. 21 and refusing to leave. According to police records, Putin was upset about missing his ride. The police were called and he was taken into custody, later being charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.That would&#x27;ve been that, save for his unusual last name, which began popping up in news stories after his court appearance on Monday. The judge agreed to release him on his own recognizance for a later court date.
/ AP

The 48-year-old man was reportedly arrested for yelling at employees inside the store on Aug. 21 and refusing to leave. According to police records, Putin was upset about missing his ride. The police were called and he was taken into custody, later being charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.

That would've been that, save for his unusual last name, which began popping up in news stories after his court appearance on Monday. The judge agreed to release him on his own recognizance for a later court date.

For those of you who clicked on this story expecting to see Russian President Vladimir Putin being dragged from a Florida grocery store, we are deeply sorry.

Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

As penance, here's a compare and contrast of the two for ~effect~.

← Slide →
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT