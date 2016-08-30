A Mr. Vladimir Putin Was Arrested In A Florida Grocery Store
It's not actually Russia's president but the resemblance is...none. There is no resemblance.
World, say hello to Vladimir Putin, the apparent given name of a man who was arrested in a Publix grocery store in West Palm Beach, Florida.
For those of you who clicked on this story expecting to see Russian President Vladimir Putin being dragged from a Florida grocery store, we are deeply sorry.
As penance, here's a compare and contrast of the two for ~effect~.
-
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.