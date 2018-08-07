The bombings at the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania prompted a US military response and made Osama bin Laden one of the FBI's ten most wanted people.

Tuesday marks twenty years since a set of bombings in East Africa targeted US citizens, one of the first times the name al-Qaeda made headlines in the US, years before the 9/11 attacks.

On the morning of August 7, around 10:30 am, a truck bomb detonated near the US embassy to Kenya in Nairobi, wounding thousands and killing 213 people. Twelve of those killed were Americans.

In what would later become a hallmark of al-Qaeda, another bomb went off simultaneously at the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam, the capital of Tanzania.

Between the two bombings, almost 5,000 people were injured and 224 people died. The blast in Nairobi alone was large enough to extensively damaging both the US embassy and a neighboring building, as well as incinerating two passing busses.

In the immediate aftermath, the United States struggled to process what had happened, with the State Department working in overdrive to gather and spread information.

The militant group had been on the radar of the US previously, as the man who bombed the World Trade Center bomber in 1993 had trained in an al-Qaeda camp, though it was not an official operation. It had also been blamed for an attack on US interests in Saudi Arabia three years earlier, but bin Laden never claimed credit for it.

As of Aug. 2018, eight of the 20 people who would eventually be indicted in relation to the embassy bombings are currently serving prison sentences in the United States.