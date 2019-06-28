It's Getting Really Hard To Make Progress At The UN On LGBTQ Rights

It has become increasingly difficult to make progress on LGBTQ issues at the United Nations, after years where the tide appeared to be turning in activists' favor, the United Kingdom's ambassador to the UN told BuzzFeed News.



Over the last two years, countries that had once been dependable allies have changed their position as new governments have taken over, according to activists and diplomats, all while longtime foes of LGBTQ inclusion have sharpened their attacks.

Ten years ago, it was easier for countries to insert language supporting LGBTQ rights into documents and statements from the UN, the UK's UN Ambassador Karen Pierce said in a recent interview.

It was around that time that the LGBTI Core Group, an informal bloc which includes a little over two dozen member states, was established to serve as a coordinating point for moving the needle forward at the UN. In 2011, the UN Human Rights Council passed a resolution setting up the first UN-approved study of LGBTQ issues. The next year the UN General Assembly passed its first resolution condemning the extrajudicial killing of LGBTQ people. The UN Security Council held its first meeting on LGBT rights in 2015 and a Russian attempt to roll back protections for same-sex partners working for the UN was blocked that same year.

But "things are getting worse now, unfortunately rather than better," Pierce said. "We struggle to get references that you think would be totally straightforward."

That shift can primarily be seen in an increasing assault at the UN on the term “gender” being used in resolutions and other official documents. The Vatican, which has an observer mission at the UN, has been a leader in international forums in the fight against transgender rights, following the lead of Pope Francis, who has attacked gender theory as a “great enemy.”

Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the Vatican’s representative at the UN, lamented at a panel on gender equality in March that while in the past everyone knew who counted as a woman “that consensus has unfortunately been getting eroded due to the recent phenomenon of gender identity and gender ideology.”

That message has been picked up and run with by other countries, including the United States under the Trump administration. Last year, the Guardian reported that in “a draft paper on trafficking in women and girls introduced by Germany and the Philippines [...] the US wants to remove phrases such as ‘gender-based violence’ and replace them with ‘violence against women.’" The Guardian noted that the diplomats who worked to change the language in that case were from Washington, not the US mission to the UN.

This year the Trump administration ordered embassies around the world not to fly the pride flag during Pride Month — an order that several missions have founds ways around. The US mission to the UN, for its part, opted to hang a giant one in the window of its lobby this week.