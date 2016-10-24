BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Today In Nerd Fights: WikiLeaks Vs. The Former US Ambassador To Russia

world

Today In Nerd Fights: WikiLeaks Vs. The Former US Ambassador To Russia

WikiLeaks may think it will win thanks to its higher follower count, but as the saying goes, the bigger they are, the harder they McFaul.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News World Editor

Last updated on October 25, 2016, at 10:38 a.m. ET

Posted on October 24, 2016, at 5:59 p.m. ET

Are you ready to rummmmmble?!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
United Artists

In the left — er, right? – corner, the scrappy underdogs who made good turned possible peddlers of information stolen by Russian hackers: WikiLeaks!

Steffi Loos / AFP / Getty Images

Annnnnnnnd in this corner, standing a reasonably tall height, the former US ambassador to Russia and current professor at Stanford University: Michael McFaul!

Yuri Kadobnov / AFP / Getty Images

As the pugilists prepare, a recap for everyone just tuning in:

WikiLeaks is at the center of the US presidential election, steadily releasing scores of emails from Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton&#x27;s campaign. The organization refuses to reveal its source for the emails it obtained from Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, despite evidence that a Russian hacking group was the culprit. WikiLeaks, and its founder, Julian Assange, has also maintained that it is continuing the work it did when it published the NSA files leaked by Edward Snowden.McFaul, on the other hand, has become one of the most vocal critics of the Russian government since leaving his ambassadorship back in 2014. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBCUniversal

WikiLeaks is at the center of the US presidential election, steadily releasing scores of emails from Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign. The organization refuses to reveal its source for the emails it obtained from Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, despite evidence that a Russian hacking group was the culprit. WikiLeaks, and its founder, Julian Assange, has also maintained that it is continuing the work it did when it published the NSA files leaked by Edward Snowden.

McFaul, on the other hand, has become one of the most vocal critics of the Russian government since leaving his ambassadorship back in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

And with that:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Electronic Arts

And here's McFaul with the opening salvo, a scorcher of a hit given the US's recent accusation that Russian hackers have been trying to influence the presidential race!

Can people STOP referring to Wikileaks as a news organization. They are a foreign agent, supported by Russia, publishing stolen data.
Michael McFaul @McFaul

Can people STOP referring to Wikileaks as a news organization. They are a foreign agent, supported by Russia, publishing stolen data.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ooooh, and a fierce counter-blow from WikiLeaks, raising the awards that reporters won writing about the documents it put into the public eye!

@McFaul WikiLeaks is an award winning independent media organization, funded entirely by its readers, book and film sales.
WikiLeaks @wikileaks

@McFaul WikiLeaks is an award winning independent media organization, funded entirely by its readers, book and film sales.

Reply Retweet Favorite

How will the Stanford Stunner respond?!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox Sports
ADVERTISEMENT

And it's a killer combo from McFaul, one-two-three!

We disagree. You publish stolen data &amp; in American election, have made it clear that you are overtly partisan. https://t.co/NfzHHELjDK
Michael McFaul @McFaul

We disagree. You publish stolen data &amp; in American election, have made it clear that you are overtly partisan. https://t.co/NfzHHELjDK

Reply Retweet Favorite
You have become famous &amp; therefore generate these $s by publishing stolen property. How is that any different from… https://t.co/bjUGz56Wmp
Michael McFaul @McFaul

You have become famous &amp; therefore generate these $s by publishing stolen property. How is that any different from… https://t.co/bjUGz56Wmp

Reply Retweet Favorite
You work is also underwritten by Russian intelligence services. That makes your claim to being "independent" suspe… https://t.co/MIKoe8UAWl
Michael McFaul @McFaul

You work is also underwritten by Russian intelligence services. That makes your claim to being "independent" suspe… https://t.co/MIKoe8UAWl

Reply Retweet Favorite
Your claim to being independent would be more credible if you published stolen data about Putin &amp; Trump. You have n… https://t.co/ioKD83sQK9
Michael McFaul @McFaul

Your claim to being independent would be more credible if you published stolen data about Putin &amp; Trump. You have n… https://t.co/ioKD83sQK9

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Capcom

But wait! This one-on-one duel is turning into a battle royale, as WikiLeaks followers climb on board, leaving McFaul fending off challengers left and right.

Russian intelligence recorded &amp; published a private conversation I had in a Marriot hotel in Moscow. Trump is talki… https://t.co/9tSA6kLzy2
Michael McFaul @McFaul

Russian intelligence recorded &amp; published a private conversation I had in a Marriot hotel in Moscow. Trump is talki… https://t.co/9tSA6kLzy2

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the middle of the scrum, back in leaps WikiLeaks with a jab at McFaul's knowledge of the law.

@McFaul Copied. Not stolen. The holder retains full use. Law 101.
WikiLeaks @wikileaks

@McFaul Copied. Not stolen. The holder retains full use. Law 101.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the low blow: WikiLeaks denying to McFaul's digital face that he was a friend to murdered Russian opposition leader Boris Nemstov.

@McFaul You were, and continue to be, no friend of Nemstov, who was open about his beliefs and who died years after our publications.
WikiLeaks @wikileaks

@McFaul You were, and continue to be, no friend of Nemstov, who was open about his beliefs and who died years after our publications.

Reply Retweet Favorite

With that, both fighters retreated to their respective corner. McFaul, in an email interview with BuzzFeed News, said that he was concerned about retaliation from Wikileaks' followers.

&quot;I am always worried about the Russians attempting to obtain information from me, but worry with engaging in conversation with Wikileaks that their ardent followers all over the world will come after me as well,&quot; McFaul wrote. &quot;And that is a paradox that I think gets left out of these discussions. The threat of being hacked shuts down free and private speech. It also has a chilling effect on contacts for diplomats. When I was ambassador, many people with whom I met insisted that I not bring a notetaker and not write a cable for fear of being exposed by Wikileaks.&quot;Wikileaks did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the battle. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ESPN

"I am always worried about the Russians attempting to obtain information from me, but worry with engaging in conversation with Wikileaks that their ardent followers all over the world will come after me as well," McFaul wrote. "And that is a paradox that I think gets left out of these discussions. The threat of being hacked shuts down free and private speech. It also has a chilling effect on contacts for diplomats. When I was ambassador, many people with whom I met insisted that I not bring a notetaker and not write a cable for fear of being exposed by Wikileaks."

Wikileaks did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the battle.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT