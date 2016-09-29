This Intense Video Shows Police Opening Fire At Protesting Students In South Africa

Protests have been banned on Rhodes' campus for the last several months, after a different protest movement — this one against rape culture at the university — resulted in an interdiction against demonstrations, banning students from blocking roads, disrupting classes, and other actions.

That in turn has given the police the responsibility to disperse protests and arrest offenders. At one point in the video, a police officer can be heard telling a group of students on campus grounds moving towards the sidewalk where the police had gathered "Get back! Get back or I will shoot you!"