This Woman Says A Sign Telling Women Not To Swim On Their Periods Is Misogynistic
The fitness club in Tbilisi insists that the sign posted is a "recommendation" after several "incidents."
Vake Swimming and Fitness Club is one of the most expensive clubs in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi. But it's being criticized now for a sign suggesting menstruating women forgo taking a dip.
Sophie Tabatadze, a new member of the club, spotted this sign on Tuesday during her second visit and was shocked to learn about the restrictions the facility has regarding swimming while on your period.
She also immediately posted on the club's Facebook page saying that she "did not expect such an openly misogynistic message from you."
Vake gave a similar statement when reached by BuzzFeed News, saying that the policy is a "recommendation" that has been in place for several years.
There's actually nothing unhygienic about swimming while menstruating though, so long as you wear a tampon or menstrual cup — not a pad. And so Tabatadze hopes the sign will be taken down.
UPDATE
This post has been updated to include more forms of sanitary products.
