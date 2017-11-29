There Are Slave Markets In Libya. Here's What You Need To Know.

Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP / Getty Images

Just 285 miles from Malta and 345 from Italy, Libya's northern coast has been a jumping off point for migrants trying to reach Europe for decades. The situation began to worsen in 2011, when the then-government was toppled by rebel forces — igniting a period of chaos and unsteady rule.

Following the collapse of former Libyan leader Muammar al-Qaddafi's regime, with the help of the US and other NATO countries, the country has yet to rebuild. There are several competing alliances claiming to be the legitimate government and extremists are finding plenty of space to set up camp. That same lawlessness has also made it an ideal staging ground for refugees and migrants from across the continent to try to reach Europe.