This Is Why Everyone In The Russia Story Keeps Talking About Adoptions

Afp / AFP / Getty Images

“There are probably many places in the world where living standards are better than ours,” Putin said at the time, dismissing concerns that the law would prevent Russian orphans from better lives. “So what? Shall we send all children there, or move there ourselves?”

"In 2011, about 1,000 Russian children were adopted by Americans, more than any other foreign country, but still a tiny number given that nearly 120,000 children in Russia are eligible for adoption," the New York Times reported in 2012.