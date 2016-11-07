This Is The 2016 Election As Seen From Around The World
The entire globe has had its eye on the United States during the election season. As it comes to a close, here's some of the best reporting on how the world has affected the election — and vice versa.
1. This Is What Soldiers On The Mosul Front Think About The Election, October 2016
2. Meet Fancy Bear, The Russian Group Hacking The US Election, October 2016
3. The Rise Of Europe's Religious Right, July 2014
5. Here’s What People In Trump Tower’s Mall Think About The Donald, December 2015
6. This Is What It’s Like To Watch The Rise Of Trump From Baghdad, September 2016
8. DC Is Watching Russia’s Latest Chess Moves Very Carefully, October 2016
10. How Teens In The Balkans Are Duping Trump Supporters With Fake News, November 2016
11. Here’s What Syrians Think About Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton, November 2016
