This Is The 2016 Election As Seen From Around The World

The entire globe has had its eye on the United States during the election season. As it comes to a close, here's some of the best reporting on how the world has affected the election — and vice versa.

By Hayes Brown

Posted on November 7, 2016, at 1:35 p.m. ET

1. This Is What Soldiers On The Mosul Front Think About The Election, October 2016



2. Meet Fancy Bear, The Russian Group Hacking The US Election, October 2016



3. The Rise Of Europe's Religious Right, July 2014



4. Meet The Workers Who Sewed Donald Trump Clothing For A Few Dollars A Day, July 2016



5. Here’s What People In Trump Tower’s Mall Think About The Donald, December 2015



6. This Is What It’s Like To Watch The Rise Of Trump From Baghdad, September 2016



7. These Are The Africans Who Actually Like Donald Trump — Really, March 2016



8. DC Is Watching Russia’s Latest Chess Moves Very Carefully, October 2016



9. Donald Trump Gives These Chinese People Something To Believe In, May 2016



10. How Teens In The Balkans Are Duping Trump Supporters With Fake News, November 2016



11. Here’s What Syrians Think About Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton, November 2016



