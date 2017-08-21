This Is How We Got To Trump's Decision On Afghanistan

Noorullah Shirzada / AFP / Getty Images

Most people pointed out that the speech, which was big on rhetorical platitudes, was very short on actual details.

And that, Trump said, is part of the strategy: "A core pillar of our new strategy is a shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions. I’ve said it many times how counterproductive it is for the United States to announce in advance the dates we intend to begin, or end, military options. We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities.

"Conditions on the ground — not arbitrary timetables — will guide our strategy from now on. America’s enemies must never know our plans or believe they can wait us out. I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will."

This has come critics worried, saying it'll be unclear how to measure the success of the strategy and hold the administration accountable.

Trump added, "We are not nation-building again. We are killing terrorists."