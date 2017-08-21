BuzzFeed News

This Is How We Got To Trump's Decision On Afghanistan

This Is How We Got To Trump's Decision On Afghanistan

The decision to add several thousand more US troops to the fight comes after eight months of deliberation and nearly 16 years of war.

By Hayes Brown

August 22, 2017

Posted on August 21, 2017, at 5:50 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Monday night in a speech the administration said would lay out his vision moving forward in Afghanistan — where the US has been at war for nearly 16 years.

Trump's primetime speech in front of a military crowd in Virginia didn't specifically mention troop numbers — but several outlets said his plan will include an additional 4,000 US members of the military sent to Afghanistan.

Most people pointed out that the speech, which was big on rhetorical platitudes, was very short on actual details. And that, Trump said, is part of the strategy: "A core pillar of our new strategy is a shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions. I've said it many times how counterproductive it is for the United States to announce in advance the dates we intend to begin, or end, military options. We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities. "Conditions on the ground — not arbitrary timetables — will guide our strategy from now on. America's enemies must never know our plans or believe they can wait us out. I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will." This has come critics worried, saying it'll be unclear how to measure the success of the strategy and hold the administration accountable. Trump added, "We are not nation-building again. We are killing terrorists."
Most people pointed out that the speech, which was big on rhetorical platitudes, was very short on actual details.

And that, Trump said, is part of the strategy: "A core pillar of our new strategy is a shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions. I’ve said it many times how counterproductive it is for the United States to announce in advance the dates we intend to begin, or end, military options. We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities.

"Conditions on the ground — not arbitrary timetables — will guide our strategy from now on. America’s enemies must never know our plans or believe they can wait us out. I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will."

This has come critics worried, saying it'll be unclear how to measure the success of the strategy and hold the administration accountable.

Trump added, "We are not nation-building again. We are killing terrorists."

Trump's plan is the latest in a string of strategies that have guided US forces over the last decade and a half.

Fully eradicating the Taliban was left in limbo when a US-led coalition invaded Iraq in 2003. That invasion diverted resources and attention from Afghanistan, leaving some to dub it America's "Forgotten War."

The US presence in Afghanistan increased again in 2009, when President Barack Obama announced a surge of 21,000 troops to help stabilize the country.

At its peak in 2011, the US had more than 100,000 troops stationed in Afghanistan. As the Obama administration wound down, so too did the US mission. Sort of.

But since then, things have heated up again, as both the Taliban and an offshoot of ISIS have gained strength.

Despite that, not too much has changed in the US's posture toward Afghanistan since Trump took office — except for dropping the largest conventional weapon in history, that is.

This can at least partly be chalked up to the fact that Trump has long been...skeptical of the US's mission in Afghanistan.

Do not allow our very stupid leaders to sign a deal that keeps us in Afghanistan through 2024-with all costs by U.S.A. MAKE AMERICA GREAT!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Do not allow our very stupid leaders to sign a deal that keeps us in Afghanistan through 2024-with all costs by U.S.A. MAKE AMERICA GREAT!

It was to the point that, before announcing his candidacy, Trump offered a rare agreement with Obama on his plan to withdraw from the country.

I agree with Pres. Obama on Afghanistan. We should have a speedy withdrawal. Why should we keep wasting our money -- rebuild the U.S.!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

I agree with Pres. Obama on Afghanistan. We should have a speedy withdrawal. Why should we keep wasting our money -- rebuild the U.S.!

The delay was aided by a split between Trump's top aides — or at least between most of the national security team and now-former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster and Defense Secretary James Mattis in turn argued in favor of meeting the demands of the generals on the ground. The final decision on the new strategy came on Friday after a day of meetings at Camp David; Bannon, who by the end of the day would be out of his job, did not attend.

The deployment number slightly exceeds a request that Gen. John Nicholson, the current US commander in Afghanistan, made to Congress earlier this year.

While the number of troops has been determined, what's less clear is what role precisely they and the NATO forces they'll be fighting alongside will be playing.

The strategy is also reported to hinge on whether Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government can reduce corruption and increase its ability to fight against ISIS and the Taliban.

Trump has a known resistance to offering firm withdrawal dates for forces, but previews of the address indicate that there will be no open-ended commitment to keeping troops in Afghanistan.

