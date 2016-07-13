The State Department's Spokesman Almost Laughed When He Learned About Boris Johnson's New Job

Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Johnson was actually referring to the fact that Obama moved a bust of Winston Churchill from the Oval Office. Really. Obama himself brushed it off, noting that the statue now sits outside his personal office on the White House's second floor.

"Right outside the door of the Treaty Room, so that I see it every day – including on weekends when I'm going into that office to watch a basketball game – the primary image I see is a bust of Winston Churchill," Obama said. "It's there voluntarily because I can do anything on the second floor. I love the guy."