This Dumb And Racist Protest Caused A Panic By Pretending To Be An ISIS Attack

Petr Zewlakk Vrabec

“When I figured out what was happening, I told some puzzled American tourists that this was just our local clown, but that I didn’t think it was funny,” Aaron Gunsberger, a restaurant owner who grabbed his gun and ran for the crowd before realizing what was going on, told the New York Times. “If they had shown up like this in front of my restaurant, I’d be in jail now because I would have shot them.”