This Dumb And Racist Protest Caused A Panic By Pretending To Be An ISIS Attack

world

An anti-immigrant group staged a fake attack in Prague and it was both dumb and racist.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News World Editor

Posted on August 23, 2016, at 10:31 a.m. ET

The Czech Republic got an unwelcome jolt on Sunday when a right-wing group dressed as members of ISIS staged a fake assault on its capital.

Petr Zewlakk Vrabec

Members of the group drove a humvee and precisely one camel and a goat into Old Town Square in Prague, waving a black ISIS flag and generally being dicks.

Petr Zewlakk Vrabec

The leader of the group, Martin Konvicka, is an anti-immigrant activist who from atop his camel — and wearing a fake beard — declared, "We are bringing you the light of true faith."

Petr Zewlakk Vrabec

A spokesperson for the group told the International Business Times that the stunt was supposed to show "what is daily happening [sic] several thousand kilometers from here and is now coming even to us, in Central and Western Europe."

Petr Zewlakk Vrabec
Whatever the point they were trying to make was, the group inspired a small panic among the crowd, with several people injured trying to flee when they fired off fake rounds.

Petr Zewlakk Vrabec

Did we mention that they're anti-immigrant? To illustrate that point, they "attacked" a girl carrying a sign that read "Refugees Welcome"...

Petr Zewlakk Vrabec

...Yeah.

Petr Zewlakk Vrabec

The group also showed other women as "hostages" during the presentation to heighten the line drawn between Muslim refugees and white women being taken captive.

Petr Zewlakk Vrabec
All this happened, for some undoubtedly super-racist reason.

Petr Zewlakk Vrabec

Some people in the crowd reportedly took offense to the protest, calling the performers "xenophobes."

“When I figured out what was happening, I told some puzzled American tourists that this was just our local clown, but that I didn’t think it was funny,” Aaron Gunsberger, a restaurant owner who grabbed his gun and ran for the crowd before realizing what was going on, told the New York Times. “If they had shown up like this in front of my restaurant, I’d be in jail now because I would have shot them.”
Petr Zewlakk Vrabec

But some people clearly thought the whole thing was a joke and could be seen taking pictures with smiles on their faces.

Petr Zewlakk Vrabec

Thankfully the police stepped in to end the demonstration before the group had the chance to mock-execute some prisoners in orange jumpsuits.

Petr Zewlakk Vrabec
Petr Zewlakk Vrabec

On Facebook, Konvica — who it turns out studies bugs for an actual living — called the event a huge success, saying that until “a few Muslims started shouting aggressively and pushing toward the performers, everything was going very peacefully.”

Petr Zewlakk Vrabec

The group had the permission of City Hall to go ahead with the demonstration, but police were less than pleased that they had to let it go on.

A spokesman for the police told the New York Times they were looking into whether charges could be brought against the group for disturbing the peace. And the Czech interior minister took to Twitter to call the protest &quot;an act of political and civil cretinism.&quot;
Petr Zewlakk Vrabec

