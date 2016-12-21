This Christmas Video Is The US Government's Greatest Accomplishment
We don't know why this is happening, but it is.
This is Caroline Kennedy, the US ambassador to Japan and daughter of President John F. Kennedy, in May this year.
And this is Caroline Kennedy, small child and daughter of President John F. Kennedy, in December 1961.
And this is Caroline Kennedy, the US ambassador to Japan and daughter of President John F. Kennedy, in December 2016.
It's part of the somewhat baffling, yet utterly rewatchable, holiday greeting video from the US Embassy in Tokyo, in which the ambassador does her best Santa impression.
Having watched this ~several times~ we're left with many questions to be asked of this video beyond the obvious "but why" — oh so many questions.
They range from the practical — "So is she delivering presents to the good little American diplomats?" — to the meta — "How many takes did her climbing out of the chimney like that actually take?"
BUT WAIT. There's also this video, which has US diplomats — including a still Santa-clad Kennedy — dancing to the insanely popular "Koi Dance" that's swept Japan.
Our guess: This is the diplomatic form of senioritis, as Kennedy prepares to wrap up her time in Japan in less than a month when the Obama administration leaves office.
But it could be worse... She could be wearing the hat to her last few meetings.
