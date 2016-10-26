BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Activists Are Set To Spend Ten Years In Jail After Spray Painting A Statue

world

These Activists Are Set To Spend Ten Years In Jail After Spray Painting A Statue

Azeri activists Giyas Ibrahimov and Bayram Mammadov were arrested on what Amnesty International calls trumped up drug charges after tagging a statue of Azerbaijan's former president with graffiti.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on December 8, 2016, at 11:42 a.m. ET

Posted on October 26, 2016, at 2:06 p.m. ET

Bayram Mammadov, a 21-year-old activist, was sentenced on Thursday to ten years in prison after spray-painting messages on a statue that criticized the regime in Azerbaijan.

Facebook: 1752585414989550

He now joins Giyas Ibrahimov, 22, who in October was also sentenced to ten years behind bars under the same charges.

Facebook: nidavh.org

On May 9, Ibrahimov and Mammadov tagged a statue of former president Heydar Aliyev, father of current president Ilham Aliyev, in the capital city of Baku.

Bakı 10 may 2016 -cı il #qulbayramı
N!DA VH @nidavh

Bakı 10 may 2016 -cı il #qulbayramı

Reply Retweet Favorite

The following day — the former president's birthday — has been celebrated since 2004 as "The Festival of Flowers."

The additions to the statue read “Fuck the System” in English and “Congratulations on Slaves´ Day” in Azeri, both accompanied with the anarchist "A" symbol.

The Azeri inscription is a pun: &quot;gul&quot; in Azeri means flower, while &quot;qul&quot; means slave.
Facebook: nidavh.org

The Azeri inscription is a pun: "gul" in Azeri means flower, while "qul" means slave.

The two young men — both members of NIDA, a pro-democracy movement — were arrested the next day on drug charges, according to Amnesty International, but were only questioned about the graffiti.

On May 17, Mammadov's lawyer wrote on Facebook that his client had been subjected to torture while in police custody, posting a picture of what he claimed to be a handwritten letter from Mammadov. "They brought me to the office of the chief officer, where there were 7-8 officers in civilian clothes," the letter reads. "They immediately began punching, slapping and kicking me and asking me why I had taken pictures of the graffiti, who was my associate and so on. However, I was not able to answer their questions as I lost my hearing and shortly thereafter lost consciousness."The letter went on to say that Mammadov signed a confession presented to him to end the beatings.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

On May 17, Mammadov's lawyer wrote on Facebook that his client had been subjected to torture while in police custody, posting a picture of what he claimed to be a handwritten letter from Mammadov.

"They brought me to the office of the chief officer, where there were 7-8 officers in civilian clothes," the letter reads. "They immediately began punching, slapping and kicking me and asking me why I had taken pictures of the graffiti, who was my associate and so on. However, I was not able to answer their questions as I lost my hearing and shortly thereafter lost consciousness."

The letter went on to say that Mammadov signed a confession presented to him to end the beatings.

Azerbaijan's Grave Crimes Court on Tuesday sentenced Ibrahimov to ten years in prison for drug possession, a sentence that Amnesty International says is an outrage.

“It is deeply disturbing to see the lengths to which Azerbaijani authorities will go to silence their critics," Denis Krivosheev, Deputy Director for Europe and Central Asia at Amnesty International, said in a statement in October.Following Mammadov's sentencing, the organization put out a new statement saying that the Azerbaijani government continues "to show utter contempt to freedom of expression, and seem so determined to silence every last critic that they are willing to trample on the truth.”

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

“It is deeply disturbing to see the lengths to which Azerbaijani authorities will go to silence their critics," Denis Krivosheev, Deputy Director for Europe and Central Asia at Amnesty International, said in a statement in October.

Following Mammadov's sentencing, the organization put out a new statement saying that the Azerbaijani government continues "to show utter contempt to freedom of expression, and seem so determined to silence every last critic that they are willing to trample on the truth.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT