These Photos Show The Toll War Took On Just One School's Students

These Photos Show The Toll War Took On Just One School's Students

Their school in Ukraine was shelled and the number of students able to attend their classes plummeted.

By Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Posted on May 23, 2016, at 6:18 p.m. ET

Can you spot the difference between these two pictures?

The first photo of class 1-A at School No. 1 in Myronivka Village, located in eastern Ukraine was taken back in April 2014. The second of class 2-A, which is the same students moved up a grade, was taken in April of this year.

How about these two, also taken just one academic year apart?

If you said that the latter picture had many, many fewer students than the first, you're right. Their school is located in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, the site of off-and-on heavy fighting between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed rebels.

Back in January 2014, School No.1 was heavily shelled, causing it to lose electricity, gas, and heat. "The next day, early in the morning, children and some parents started coming to the school and from that time, the school served as a shelter for about 30 children and adults," UNICEF told BuzzFeed News.

But for the most part, families fled the fighting, causing the number of students at School No. 1 to drop by half. As of December, more than two million people had been displaced in the region.

All told, according to UNICEF, one in five schools and kindergartens in the region have been damaged or destroyed. Nearly 300,000 children are in need of assistance of they're to continue their education.

Ukraine is just one of many places around the world where schools are being threatened. On average, four schools or hospitals are attacked or occupied by armed forces and groups every day, per the United Nations.

"Children are being killed, wounded, and permanently disabled in the very places where they should be protected and feel safe,” Afshan Khan, UNICEF’s director of emergency programs, said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.

“Attacks against schools and hospitals during conflict are an alarming, and disgraceful, trend," she added. "Intentional and direct strikes on these facilities, and on health workers and teachers, can be war crimes.”

UNICEF is hoping that its new "Education Canot Wait" fund, launched on Monday at the World Humanitarian Summit in Turkey, can help make a difference in the lives of students like those at School No. 1 affected by conflict.

