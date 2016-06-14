These Countries That Condemned The Orlando Attack Are Terrible Towards LGBT People

Yuri Kadobnov / AFP / Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke on the phone with Secretary of State John Kerry where he "expressed sincere condolences to the state secretary in the context of a bloody massacre in the US city of Orlando, which claimed lives of dozens of people."

But Russia's "anti-gay propaganda law," put into effect in 2013, has been a model for the region and other countries around the world. Under the law, homosexuality itself isn't criminalized but the promotion of "non-traditional sexual relationships" to minors is. That vague term has been used to justify a wide array of harassment of LGBT individuals and has led researchers to see a rise in violence against LGBT people.

And on Monday, two people holding a sign that reads "Love Wins" were reportedly detained outside the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.