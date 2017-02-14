These Are The Military Men Who Could Replace Trump's National Security Adviser

Another retired general has been lined up to replace the recently exited Michael Flynn, but the job could go to yet another former military man: David Petraeus.

Only twenty-four days after the Trump administration began, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has stepped down, leaving a placeholder retired general behind and a sense of confusion and dread in the body he ran.

For now, former Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg Jr. has been named as acting national security adviser in Flynn's stead. Kellogg had spent just over three weeks serving as the National Security Council's chief of staff. During the presidential campaign, he was an adviser to Donald Trump on foreign policy and military matters. Prior to his retirement, he'd served as head of the Command, Control, Communications, and Computers Directorate under the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"I am honored to not only be a part of this historic administration but also to be serving with General Flynn and KT McFarland, who are widely respected as some of the most experienced and strategic national security minds,” Kellogg said in a statement released after his original appointment was announced in December.

Flynn's resignation came after weeks of speculation about his ties to Russia and was sealed following revelations that US officials had proof that he'd misled the rest of the administration, particularly Vice President Mike Pence, over the contents of his calls with Russian ambassador to the US. In his resignation letter, Flynn said that "because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador."



It is currently unclear if Flynn's deputy, K.T. McFarland, will stay on under either Kellogg or Flynn's permanent successor. The same goes for the rest of the NSC staff appointed under Flynn, many of whom were fellow former military types hand-picked by the ousted adviser. That is, what's left of them. Around a dozen people resigned from the NSC last week, according to sources within the body, and nearly a month into the administration, the members are acting without the benefit of an organizational chart to inform them of precisely to whom they're reporting.

Early reports indicate that Kellogg is in the running to remain Trump's right-hand man on security matters, though a US official tells BuzzFeed News that it is unlikely that Kellogg will get to keep the job long-term. Also in contention is former Vice Admiral Bob Harward, who served as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis's deputy when Mattis was commander of US Central Command.

Harward is known as perfectionist among those who knew him in uniform — and something of a screamer. The retired former Navy SEAL, who spent a year and a half serving on the NSC staff during the George W Bush administration, lives in San Diego and travels frequently for Abu Dhabi for his work with Lockheed Martin. He reportedly passed on a job offer just weeks ago from his good friend Mattis because he wanted to remain in the private sector.

