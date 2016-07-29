Here Are The Foreign Leaders Who Super Want Trump To Win
It's an interesting bunch.
The idea that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump could win the White House has inspired a lot of worry amid foreign governments. But the real estate mogul isn't without his fans.
In the 13 months he's been running for president, the apparently flag-loving businessman has racked up some ~key endorsements~ from world leaders.
Like, for example, Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe's president, who according to a pair of US lawmakers is looking forward to Trump taking the White House.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apparently penned a column — which ran on a state-run propaganda website — praising Trump.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is also all-in for Trump, telling reporters that his immigration plans are "vital" for his country.
And, of course, there's Trump's most well-known foreign supporter, Russia's own President Vladimir Putin.
We'll keep this post updated as we head toward November.
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
