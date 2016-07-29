Here Are The Foreign Leaders Who Super Want Trump To Win

Kcna / AFP / Getty Images

“It turns out that Trump is not the rough-talking, screwy, ignorant candidate they say he is but is actually a wise politician and a prescient presidential candidate,” the column in the May 31 edition of DPRK Today reads.

The author also praised Trump's suggestion that he'd pull out US troops who have been stationed in South Korea since the 1950s if Seoul doesn't chip in more cash. “Yes do it, now," it reads. "Who knew that the slogan ‘Yankee Go Home’ would come true like this? The day when the ‘Yankee Go Home’ slogan becomes real would be the day of Korean Unification.”