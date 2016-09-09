There's A Whole Bunch Of Anti-Saudi Posters Popping Up In Iraq

Morteza Nikoubazl / Reuters

In his September 5 speech, he described the Saudi royal family as “fitna*-promoting rulers” who are forming and arming “wicked takfiri** groups” that have plunged the Islamic world into civil wars, condemning “godless [Saudi] politicians who have extended the hand of friendship towards the Zionist regime.”

“The world of Islam, including Muslim governments and peoples, must familiarize themselves with the Saudi rulers and correctly understand their blasphemous, faithless, dependent and materialistic nature,” Khamenei said in his speech. “They must not let those rulers escape responsibility for the crimes they have caused throughout the world of Islam.”

* "fitna" is loosely translated as "discord"

** A "takfiri" is a Sunni Muslim who accuses another Muslim of being an apostate, or someone who's abandoned their faith