There Are A Bunch Of Women Running To Lead The UN But A Man Still Might Win Again

The position isn't exactly "President of the World" like some people might think, but more like a Chief Administrator of the UN, who keeps the organization itself actually running. It also can be seen as a bully pulpit for calling attention to some of the world's worst crises.

The role of Secretary-General has rotated around the various regions of the world — hitting up all of the UN's official regional blocs except for Eastern Europe so far — but not a single woman has been named Secretary-General.