The Philippines Has Named A Massive Twitter Troll To Be Its UN Ambassador

The Philippines Has Named A Massive Twitter Troll To Be Its UN Ambassador

The former journalist and congressman recently apologized for casual Holocaust references and reportedly had his phone taken away from him by his daughter to halt the stream of tweets.

By Hayes Brown

Last updated on October 7, 2016, at 12:06 p.m. ET

Posted on October 6, 2016, at 5:53 p.m. ET

Meet Teodoro (Teddy) Locsin Jr., the new ambassador to the UN from the Philippines. Since he was appointed last month, Locsin's Twitter history, in all its undiplomatic finery, has been put under the microscope.

Locsin, a former journalist and congressman, was named to the spot on Sept. 18. He's pictured here on the right. His appointment was met in the Philippines with...some surprise.

The surprise came from the fact that Locsin has developed a reputation for being less than diplomatic — especially online.

NB: He retweeted this meme from conservative actor James Woods just a day after it was announced that he'd be going to the UN to represent the Philippines.

Locsin isn't set to take over the ambassadorship until next year and is still on TV presenting his "Teditorial" opinion segments.

@inquirerdotnet @TarraINQ Ah, shut the fuck up. I set the parameters in my Teditorial yesterday and those are final.
@inquirerdotnet @TarraINQ Ah, shut the fuck up. I set the parameters in my Teditorial yesterday and those are final.

He's also apparently a fan of President Rodrigo Duterte's current crackdown on drug traffickers and users — one that has resulted in the death of more than 2,500 people throughout the country.

@marocharim @pinoymommy Leave him alone, shut the fuck up &amp; he will permanently cure 100,000 of drug problem. The stench will be awful but…
@marocharim @pinoymommy Leave him alone, shut the fuck up &amp; he will permanently cure 100,000 of drug problem. The stench will be awful but…

A set of tweets from this summer about the vigilantism Duterte has inspired got new scrutiny last week after the president actually compared himself to Hitler.

"I believe that the Drug Menace is so big it needs a FINAL SOLUTION like the Nazis adopted. That I believe. NO REHAB," Locsin tweeted among a string of others that made reference to the Holocaust.

Locsin, who says that he's partially Jewish, later explained to CNN Philippines that his tweets were all for shock value and mostly an inside joke with a friend of his who works in what CNN Philippines referred to as "the Jewish government district."

"[My friend] said, boy, they really run me ragged here. You know, they said, 'Hitler's not all wrong.' I died laughing when he said that," Locsin told CNN Philippines.

"I've never been anti-Semitic. Well, if they want to interpret it that way, then they are perfectly free to remain in their ignorance."

But then last week, he had a bit of fun on Twitter sticking up for the Nazis. The actual Nazis.

You know, as you do.

(Another strike against him: He's also apparently one of those terrible people who respond to the "History in Pictures" Twitter account and others like it.)

@HistoryInPix @mlq3 That, not so much the Senate vote and the awful bungling of an American Embassy bitch, drove away the US bases.
@HistoryInPix @mlq3 That, not so much the Senate vote and the awful bungling of an American Embassy bitch, drove away the US bases.

It got to the point that Locsin's daughter, who set up the account for him, allegedly banned him from the service.

The ban didn't last long: On Friday, Locsin took to Twitter to apologize to the Jews, but only the Jews.

I apologize to the Jews, and to the memory of those who died in the Holocaust, for any offense I gave them, but only to them.

"I ask God's and the Jewish community's forgiveness, but only theirs," his next tweet read.

"Bad words are always wrong," he concluded.

Bad words are always wrong.

That hasn't stopped the spread of a Change.org petition calling on the UN to reject him from his post due to the nature of his tweets. So far 10,000 people have signed on.

"For now, the issue of credentials is in the hands of the Philippines Mission," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in an email when asked about the petition. The Filipino Mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

