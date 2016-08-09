Wow These Plates From A Diplomatic Lunch Are A Lot
They are hideous and we need one immediately.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Russia on Tuesday, in Erdogan's first trip outside his country since an aborted coup attempt in July.
Their meeting — which from this picture we can only assume was mostly trading tips on manspreading — shows that they've moved on but, you guys, their working lunch was much more important.
We say that because just look at these plates that were part of the place settings.
FEAST YOUR EYES ON THIS FEASTING APPARATUS.
Like...this is real life. This is a real plate that someone decided needed to exist. And we have questions.
For example: Were these plates hand-painted? How many of them were made total? When was the picture taken that served as the model?
Did the attendees at the meeting get to take the plates home? Can I buy them on QVC this Christmas? Can we pay for them in easy installments of $19.95?
According to LifeNews, the Kremlin also printed plates for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's visit last year. What did his plates look like? Does he have a cabinet for his in Cairo?
WE NEED ANSWERS, VLADIMIR. ANSWERS.
