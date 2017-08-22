Angela Merkel Posed With A Bunch Of Video Game Characters And Wow We Needed This
Just look at all the fun she's having.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday gave the opening address at Gamescom, which is neat!
In any case, Merkel heaped praise on Gamescon, which bills itself as the "leading European trade fair for digital gaming culture."
But WAY MORE IMPORTANT are the photos that Merkel took after her speech with various cosplayers and generally looking like the newest Super Smash Bros. character.
JUST LOOK AT HER STANDING ALONGSIDE BATMAN, MARIO, SPIDER-MAN, AND CRASH BANDICOOT.
ADVERTISEMENT
"You're all doing amazing!" she seems to say in this picture.
The German internet, naturally, felt as though it had used the Konami Code to unlock Happiness.
Merkel then proceeded to tour the convention floor, checking out a VR racing game rig...
...and playing an honest-to-god farming simulator, which may be the most Prussian thing ever.
Just look at her joy at the ~splendor~ of video games.
Read about Merkel's day at gamescon in German here.
buzzfeed.com
-
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.