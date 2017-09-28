No, The State Department Isn't Charging Americans For Being Evacuated From Puerto Rico

State Department

But Ashley Garrigus, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Consular Affairs, says that's not the case when it comes to Puerto Rico, as FEMA — which is part of the Department of Homeland Security — has the lead there.

"The Department of State is not facilitating evacuations from Puerto Rico, as it is a U.S. territory," Garrigus told BuzzFeed News in an email. "As we are not facilitating evacuations, it is not correct that the Department of State is requiring promissory notes in Puerto Rico."