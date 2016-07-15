BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Gwendoline Christie Was Moved When Star Wars Fans Burst Into The French National Anthem

world

Gwendoline Christie Was Moved When Star Wars Fans Burst Into The French National Anthem

"Allons enfants de la patrie, le jour de gloire est arrivé!"

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News World Editor

Posted on July 15, 2016, at 2:15 p.m. ET

Actress Gwendoline Christie, aka Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, was in London on Friday for Star Wars Celebration, a huge nerdfest for fans to gather and watch panels and see new footage of the latest movie.

Ben A. Pruchnie / Getty Images

But the attack in Nice the night before that killed at least 84 people left Christie much more somber than many would have expected.

&quot;It&#x27;s impossible for us to sit here at Celebration, particularly an event called Celebration, without thinking about the terrible events that have happened not far from here,&quot; she said. &quot;On behalf of everyone, our hearts go out to the people in Nice, in France. I know there&#x27;s so many people here—,&quot; she said, before being cut off due to applause.
Walt Disney Co.

"It's impossible for us to sit here at Celebration, particularly an event called Celebration, without thinking about the terrible events that have happened not far from here," she said. "On behalf of everyone, our hearts go out to the people in Nice, in France. I know there's so many people here—," she said, before being cut off due to applause.

After a brief moment of silence, out of the crowd came a chorus of voices singing "La Marseillaise," the French national anthem. Christie, clearly moved, began applauding the singers with everyone swiftly joining in.

The thunderous applause kept the microphones from picking up most of the singing, though, and the rendition ended before the rest of the crowd joined in. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Walt Disney Co.

The thunderous applause kept the microphones from picking up most of the singing, though, and the rendition ended before the rest of the crowd joined in.

You can watch the whole moment here:

Star Wars fans in London broke out in the French national anthem after a moment of silence for #Nice
BuzzFeed World @BuzzFeedWorld

Star Wars fans in London broke out in the French national anthem after a moment of silence for #Nice

Reply Retweet Favorite

And if you want to hear the whole song, watch this classic rendition from Casablanca.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT