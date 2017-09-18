8 World Leaders Who Don't Have Time For The UN

Mary Altaffer / AP

It's well known at this point that despite Russia loving the UN for being one of the places where it can make the biggest splash on the world scene, Putin abhors going to the General Assembly and has only rarely made an appearance over his decade and a half in power. He dutifully showed up two years ago for the 70th anniversary of the UN — as the leader of a member of one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, he likely felt obligated.

Of all of those on the list of no-shows, Trump's team is probably the most glad that Putin decided to kick it in the Kremlin instead. "If he had attended, the only story about the entire UN meeting would have been if the two met bilaterally and for how long, just as was the case with the G20," Richard Gowan, a UN expert at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs, told BuzzFeed News in an email interview.