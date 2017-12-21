Here Are The 128 Countries Who Are Now Dead To Nikki Haley
Ambassador Haley threatened on Wednesday that Trump would be closely watching to see who voted in favor of a UN resolution on Trump's Jerusalem decision. It didn't work.
Break out the burn book: US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley now has more than half of the world on her shit list after a less-than-great vote at the UN General Assembly.
Thursday's meeting at the General Assembly was called after Haley used the US's position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to veto a resolution in condemning Trump's decision earlier this month to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
In the run-up to Thursday's vote, Haley sent a letter around to all 193 members of the UN, warning that the US is "taking names" of those who vote against the US's decision.
It...didn't quite work.
To give Ambassador Haley a hand in keeping track, here's everyone who's now totally on notice:
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Angola
- Armenia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Bolivia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Brunei Darussalam
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Chad
- Chile
- China
- Comoros
- Congo
- Costa Rica
- Cote d'Ivoire
- Cuba
- Cyprus
- Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea)
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Eritrea
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Greneda
- Guinea
- Guyana
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Libya
- Lichtenstein
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mali
- Malta
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Papua New Guinea
- Peru
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Republic of Korea (South Korea)
- Russia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Yemen
- Zimbabwe
Whew. Only Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, and Togo joined the US in voting against.
Soon after the vote, instead of tweeting out everyone on The List, she instead chose to send out the more manageable list of those who either voted against the resolution, abstained, or skipped out on it altogether.
"The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in the General Assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation," Haley said before the vote, especially when it comes to paying its UN dues.
CORRECTION
The UN General Assembly is made up of 193 Member States. A previous version of the story mistakenly said there were 192.
