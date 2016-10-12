BuzzFeed News

Russia's Top Diplomat: There Are "So Many Pussies" On "Both Sides" Of The US Election

So that happened.

By Hayes Brown

Posted on October 12, 2016, at 11:36 a.m. ET

In an interview due to air Wednesday afternoon on CNN, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was asked if he would be willing to respond to The Tape, which has been on the US's mind since Friday.

You know, the one where Donald Trump describes how when you're a celebrity, you can just kiss women without asking and "grab them by the pussy."

Lavrov's response was...surprising.

&quot;Well, I don&#x27;t know what this would… English is not my mother tongue, I don&#x27;t know if I would sound decent,&quot; Lavrov said. &quot;There are so many pussies around the presidential campaign on both sides that I prefer not to comment on this.” Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Christine Amanpour was NOT READY for that answer.

Oh, 2016. You&#x27;re so full of surprises that absolutely nobody wanted. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Oh, 2016. You're so full of surprises that absolutely nobody wanted.

