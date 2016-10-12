Russia's Top Diplomat: There Are "So Many Pussies" On "Both Sides" Of The US Election
So that happened.
In an interview due to air Wednesday afternoon on CNN, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was asked if he would be willing to respond to The Tape, which has been on the US's mind since Friday.
Lavrov's response was...surprising.
Christine Amanpour was NOT READY for that answer.
-
