BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Women Will Be Able To Drive In Saudi Arabia And Saudi Twitter Is On Fire Over It

world

Women Will Be Able To Drive In Saudi Arabia And Saudi Twitter Is On Fire Over It

The decision doesn't take effect until June 2018, but Saudi Twitter was immediately revved up.

By Hayes Brown and Munzer al-Awad

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Munzer al-Awad

Munzer al-Awad

BuzzFeed Contributor

Last updated on September 26, 2017, at 5:45 p.m. ET

Posted on September 26, 2017, at 4:38 p.m. ET

The Saudi Arabian government on Tuesday announced that the kingdom would finally allow women the right to drive, granting a key wish of women's rights activists.

A royal decree announced on Saudi state television said that the country&#x27;s traffic laws would be changed to let “men and women alike&quot; get driver&#x27;s licenses, the New York Times reported.
Fayez Nureldine

A royal decree announced on Saudi state television said that the country's traffic laws would be changed to let “men and women alike" get driver's licenses, the New York Times reported.

The decree, said to be pushed by the recently named Crown Prince Mohammed, will take effect next June rather than immediately.

King Salman decrees that a government body draw up guidelines allowing women to drive and implement the policy towards end of June.
Summer Said @summer_said

King Salman decrees that a government body draw up guidelines allowing women to drive and implement the policy towards end of June.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But that didn't stop Saudi women from hopping on Twitter within minutes of the announcement to share their ~moods~.

#قيادة_المرأة Mood:
مشمشا @__i1111

#قيادة_المرأة Mood:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mood #قيادة_المرأة #الملك_ينتصر_لقيادة_المرأة
Vióliنّ. @_Violiin

Mood #قيادة_المرأة #الملك_ينتصر_لقيادة_المرأة

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
MOODDDD #قيادة_المراة_للسيارة
nana👸🏻👩🏻‍🎓 @nana_andjany

MOODDDD #قيادة_المراة_للسيارة

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mood: #قيادة_المرأة_للسيارة
الجازي العصيمي @AljazyAlosimi

Mood: #قيادة_المرأة_للسيارة

Reply Retweet Favorite

Their excitement is easy to understand: The ability to drive your own car is a right that women in the kingdom have been fighting to gain for decades.

#قيادة_المرأة_في_السعودية
أريج🕊 @i__aro

#قيادة_المرأة_في_السعودية

Reply Retweet Favorite

Loujain al-Hathloul, a Saudi women's rights activist who was detained for driving in protest of the law, simply tweeted out "Praise be to Allah."

الحمدلله.
لجين هذلول الهذلول @LoujainHathloul

الحمدلله.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And Manal al-Sharif, an activist who launched a campaign of women driving in protest, tweeted: "Saudi Arabia will never be the same again. The rain begins with a single drop."

You want a statement here is one: "Saudi Arabia will never be the same again. The rain begins with a single drop" #Women2Drive ❤️
منال مسعود الشريف @manal_alsharif

You want a statement here is one: "Saudi Arabia will never be the same again. The rain begins with a single drop" #Women2Drive ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some women, both in Saudi Arabia and overseas, began immediately daydreaming about what kind of car they'd own.

Mood #قيادة_المراه_للسيارة
N. @NORAHF_

Mood #قيادة_المراه_للسيارة

Reply Retweet Favorite
#السماح_بقيادة_المرأة_للسيارة_في_السعودية My future car 😂💔
Sama7 AlMassari @Sama7_Massari

#السماح_بقيادة_المرأة_للسيارة_في_السعودية My future car 😂💔

Reply Retweet Favorite
#قيادة_المرأة okay i need this car immediately + the people in it 🙂
REEM @rmxnz

#قيادة_المرأة okay i need this car immediately + the people in it 🙂

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"On the occasion of allowing women to drive, I got this car as a gift," one woman joked.

بمناسبه قياده المرأه جتني هديه سياره🤓
خلود🇸🇦. @Ll09lk

بمناسبه قياده المرأه جتني هديه سياره🤓

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some women focused on the historic nature of the decision — and what it would mean for girls growing up moving forward.

thrilled cuz ery kid that grows up here from now on will never yell "OMG ITS A LADY DRIVING" Whenever y'all go abroad #قيادة_المراه_للسياره
illuminaRee @illumina_Ree

thrilled cuz ery kid that grows up here from now on will never yell "OMG ITS A LADY DRIVING" Whenever y'all go abroad #قيادة_المراه_للسياره

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others were just...thrilled.

“What’s that? You can’t wait for me to drive you? Me neither boo” Me passing by the car every morning from now on… https://t.co/DoLZdToNwn
Dina M @diinaaxo

“What’s that? You can’t wait for me to drive you? Me neither boo” Me passing by the car every morning from now on… https://t.co/DoLZdToNwn

Reply Retweet Favorite

But naturally, the feelings of celebration weren't universal.

#لسماح_للمراه_بالقياده شكلي أنا البنت الوحيده اللي ما انبسطت
أسيل العلياني👑✨. @Selo170

#لسماح_للمراه_بالقياده شكلي أنا البنت الوحيده اللي ما انبسطت

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I think I'm the only girl who was not happy to hear this news," this user wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some would have preferred that something aside from driving had taken priority in the struggle for equal rights.

#لسماح_للمراه_بالقياده ليتهم فتحو مجال الوظائف ولا عدلو في انظمة الجامعات اللي عن بعد بدل السواقه هذي🌚
sooma @somanahari

#لسماح_للمراه_بالقياده ليتهم فتحو مجال الوظائف ولا عدلو في انظمة الجامعات اللي عن بعد بدل السواقه هذي🌚

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I wish that they had provided opportunities for work or modified universities' rules rather than amending this law," one woman wrote.

And, of course, some men just had to be dicks about it, tweeting memes implying that women will be terrible drivers.

#قيادة_المرأة_للسيارة معليش كنت بلف سيده
الدحمي @Abdulr_Alghamdi

#قيادة_المرأة_للسيارة معليش كنت بلف سيده

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Sorry, didn't see you there!" this extremely funny and not-at-all-dumb meme reads.

#قيادة_المرأة_للسيارة
محمد العصيمي 🇸🇦 @39Hmoodi

#قيادة_المرأة_للسيارة

Reply Retweet Favorite

Compare and contrast these two tweets:

Lol those two tweets pretty much describe the reaction of men vs. women in KSA right now. 😂 #قيادة_المرأة… https://t.co/2UL6iHoF1D
Reina Wehbi @ReinaWehbi

Lol those two tweets pretty much describe the reaction of men vs. women in KSA right now. 😂 #قيادة_المرأة… https://t.co/2UL6iHoF1D

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Shit," says the man. "We became old waiting for this historic moment," tweets the woman.

Some dudes know what's up tho:

Mood 💃💃🚗🚗🚗 #الملك_ينتصر_لقيادة_المرأة #لن_تقودي #قيادة_المرأة
AryafAB.. @A_B1955

Mood 💃💃🚗🚗🚗 #الملك_ينتصر_لقيادة_المرأة #لن_تقودي #قيادة_المرأة

Reply Retweet Favorite

In summary, it's been a long time coming and women in Saudi Arabia are ready to roll, as it were.

&gt;&gt;دخول طايره من الفرحه وأخيراً تحقق الحلم 🎉🎈💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 مبروووووك لنا 💗💗💗
AlAnoud🎶 @Anoud_ah

&gt;&gt;دخول طايره من الفرحه وأخيراً تحقق الحلم 🎉🎈💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 مبروووووك لنا 💗💗💗

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT