Pussy Riot’s “Producer” Is Being Treated In A Moscow Hospital’s Toxicology Wing

Pyotr Verzilov, a member of the performance protest band Pussy Riot, is being treated in a Moscow hospital’s toxicology wing, Russian-language outlet Meduza reported Wednesday.

Verzilov first began to feel unwell Tuesday following a court hearing, a friend told Meduza. Though initial tests came up empty, around 1 a.m. Wednesday he was moved into the toxicology section of Bakhrushin City Clinical Hospital.



“When the paramedics arrived, he answered all their questions, saying, ‘No, I didn’t eat anything. No, I didn’t take anything,’” Veronika Nikulshina, Verzilov’s girlfriend, told Meduza. “He was getting worse even faster, and then he started convulsing. On the way [to the hospital], in the ambulance, he was already babbling. ... He fell into such a half-asleep, half-unconscious state that he stopped responding to me and didn’t even recognize me anymore.”



Verzilov first gained notoriety in Russia and recognition overseas during the 2012 trial of three members of Pussy Riot — including his then-wife Nadya Tolokonnikova — for their protest in a Moscow cathedral. During the trial, he presented himself as the group’s “producer,” fielding interviews and becoming the public face of the group.

Since 2014, Verzilov has served as the publisher of the independent media outlet Mediazona, founded by Tolokonnikova and fellow Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina. More recently, Verzilov and three other members of Pussy Riot ran onto the field during the World Cup Final to protest human rights violations in Russia.