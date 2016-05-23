BuzzFeed News

Chechnya's Leader And John Oliver Are Fighting On Instagram Over A Lost Cat

Welcome to the future, where satirical news program hosts and despotic rulers fight on social media over a lost cat.

By Hayes Brown

Posted on May 23, 2016, at 7:17 p.m. ET

Say hello to Ramzan Kadyrov. He's currently notable for two things: 1) He's what some describe as the despotic leader of Chechnya, a region in Russia, and 2) He has lost his cat.

Here's a translated version of Kadyrov's lamentation posted last week, minus the emojis, provided by The Guardian.

We have completely lost our cat. He looked like a little tiger cub. Visitors have always said that he is very, very similar to a tiger cub. Ten days ago, he disappeared.

We all thought that he would reappear, since he is very attached to the children and loves to play with them and go out with them in the yard. But now we have begun to seriously worry.

Perhaps he is with someone nearby. That person may not know how to find the owners. I am sure that no one needs someone else's cat. Therefore, we would be grateful for any information.

Thanks in advance.

The man is famous for three things: Carrying out the will of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ruling Chechnya with an iron fist, and Instagram, where he has 1.8 million followers.

But Kadyrov need not fear too much about his lost cat! For one Mr. John Oliver, host of HBO's Last Week Tonight is on the case, calling on his viewers to aid in the hunt for the tyrant's tiny tabby.

And it's important that the cat be found because, as Oliver notes, when Kadyrov loses things, he tends to also lose his shit. Like that time he lost his phone and allegedly questioned hundreds of Chechens over it.

Oliver ~helpfully~ sent out this tweet Monday morning. It seems Kadyrov didn't appreciate the gesture.

John Oliver @iamjohnoliver

.@RKadyrov Is this your cat?

Because, hours later, Kadyrov Insta'd this, which is notable both for its lengthy caption and the fact that it’s a photoshopped picture of fucking John Oliver on the Instagram of Chechnya’s president.

So welcome to the future, where a Russian man accused of blatant human rights violations rambles about his cat's love life and slams a British comedian for trying to help him.

sunia @suniamian

i think he may have your cat. #FindKadyrovsCat @RKadyrov @LastWeekTonight @iamjohnoliver

