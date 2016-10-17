The Czech Republic Stopped Being A Thing While You Weren't Paying Attention
I mean, it's still there, but the country wants to be like 40% cooler.
Pop quiz, geography nerds: What country is shown here in dark green, right in the middle of Central Europe?
Did you say "the Czech Republic"? Well, it turns out that as of last April you are officially wrong.
Here's the deal: Most countries have fancy longer names and a shorter name they go by in everyday conversation.
The Czech Republic — formerly part of Czechoslovakia, which split in two back in 1993 — saw that and realized it needed to get in on that sweet one-name action.
So in April, the government announced "Czechia" as the official short name in English for the country. The news was greeted with a general "...Oh, okay."
If you didn't notice the switch, don't feel bad — the Czech foreign ministry said in July that they were keeping things casual on purpose, wanting the name to catch on organically.
The United Kingdom made the switch official at the end of September, making it clear that official government documents would refer to the country as "Czechia."
So there you have it! The Czech Republic is (mostly) dead; long live Czechia.
So how about it? Are you going to start using "Czechia"?
So how about it? Are you going to start using "Czechia"?
Of course!
Um, no. "Czech Republic" works just fine for me.
Aw man, I'm still writing 2015 on my czechs and now this.
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
