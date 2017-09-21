It's Been A Not-Great Day For Valerie Plame On Twitter Dot Com
The former CIA officer kicked off a firestorm on Twitter on Thursday by linking to a site that hosts anti-Semitic articles and says it's pro-conspiracy theory.
Author and former CIA operative Valerie Plame was forced to apologize on Thursday for linking an anti-Semitic article to her more than 50,000 followers on Twitter.
The controversy kicked off on Thursday morning when, out of nowhere, Plame tweeted out a link to an article on the Unz Review titled "America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars."
As with all great Media–Twitter Firestorms, Plame soon began tweeting to defend herself, telling the masses to "calm down" and claiming that "re-tweets don't imply endorsement."
She also implored people to "put aside your biases and think clearly."
A little over an hour later, Plame was apologizing for having "skimmed this piece" and said that she shared it without really considering it.
She also called the piece "problematic af," and said she didn't do her homework on the site itself.
But in the time between her first tweet and her apology, several other tweets with links to the Unz Review surfaced, with comment on the articles from Plame, including one 9/11 conspiracy theory.
The site is the work of Ron Unz, who in his manifesto for the site defended "so-called conspiracy theories."
Twitter users also side-eyed a tweet from Plame that suggested that former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had reached out to apologize to "other rich Jews" along with Sheldon Adelson.
Plame's apology hasn't dimmed the criticism of her just yet, though, with many Twitter users continuing to drag her to filth.
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.