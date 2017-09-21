BuzzFeed News

It's Been A Not-Great Day For Valerie Plame On Twitter Dot Com

It's Been A Not-Great Day For Valerie Plame On Twitter Dot Com

The former CIA officer kicked off a firestorm on Twitter on Thursday by linking to a site that hosts anti-Semitic articles and says it's pro-conspiracy theory.

By Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 21, 2017, at 1:55 p.m. ET

Author and former CIA operative Valerie Plame was forced to apologize on Thursday for linking an anti-Semitic article to her more than 50,000 followers on Twitter.

Plame became a household name in the 2000s when the George W. Bush White House outed her as a CIA officer. Since then, she&#x27;s been an outspoken anti-war advocate and has particularly targeted neoconservatives as the subject of her ire.
The controversy kicked off on Thursday morning when, out of nowhere, Plame tweeted out a link to an article on the Unz Review titled "America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars."

As with all great Media–Twitter Firestorms, Plame soon began tweeting to defend herself, telling the masses to "calm down" and claiming that "re-tweets don't imply endorsement."

She also implored people to "put aside your biases and think clearly."

A little over an hour later, Plame was apologizing for having "skimmed this piece" and said that she shared it without really considering it.

OK folks, look, I messed up. I skimmed this piece, zeroed in on the neocon criticism, and shared it without seeing and considering the rest.
She also called the piece "problematic af," and said she didn't do her homework on the site itself.

Apologies all. There is so much there that’s problematic AF and I should have recognized it sooner. Thank you for pushing me to look again.
But in the time between her first tweet and her apology, several other tweets with links to the Unz Review surfaced, with comment on the articles from Plame, including one 9/11 conspiracy theory.

The site is the work of Ron Unz, who in his manifesto for the site defended "so-called conspiracy theories."

Another article from him calls the entire idea of conspiracy theories an invention of the CIA. The Anti-Defamation League in 2014 called the website "a new outlet for certain writers to attack Israel and Jews."
Another article from him calls the entire idea of conspiracy theories an invention of the CIA. The Anti-Defamation League in 2014 called the website "a new outlet for certain writers to attack Israel and Jews."

Twitter users also side-eyed a tweet from Plame that suggested that former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had reached out to apologize to "other rich Jews" along with Sheldon Adelson.

Plame's apology hasn't dimmed the criticism of her just yet, though, with many Twitter users continuing to drag her to filth.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Plame for comment on the Unz Review links that she has shared in the past.

