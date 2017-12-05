BuzzFeed News

Rick Perry In Saudi Arabia Is Exactly What You Never Knew You Needed

["Cabinet secretary with a Falcon" siren wails]

By Hayes Brown

Posted on December 5, 2017, at 1:47 p.m. ET

Former Dancing With the Stars contestant (and current Energy Secretary) Rick Perry was in Saudi Arabia on Monday to sign something on carbon management.

According to the press release the two countries released, it was a memorandum on figuring out how to make fossil fuels cleaner and manage all the carbon that they produce.

It's nice that Perry gets to do something involving fossil fuels, given that's what he assumed the majority of the Department of Energy job entailed when he agreed to it. (It's mostly about nuclear weapons, just FYI.)

It must have also been a nice reunion for Perry and Saudi Minister of Energy Khalid al-Falih, both of whom went to Texas A&M University.

(We can only hope that the two of them met in "Meats" class.)

But that thing he signed while in the kingdom is ALMOST CERTAINLY less likely to produce a better future for us all than these pictures that al-Falih posted on Twitter.

I MEAN, JUST LOOK AT THEM.

There's Rick Perry, barefoot in the Saudi dunes, his gaze turned toward the lens, the sun a gentle smudge on the horizon.

There's Rick Perry looking distinctly uncomfortable while holding a hunting falcon, perhaps remembering what happened when his boss tried to have a photo op with a large bird.

There's Rick Perry with a huge pile of pita in some market. "LOOKIT ALL THIS BREAD," he seems to think in this candid shot, agape at the wonder of carbs laid before him.

And there's Rick Perry in the midst of a fashion shoot. It's not exactly clear in whose closet/amateur costume shop this photo was taken in, but that's a pretty sweet sword.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the DoE to see just whom we can thank for those incredible shots. Please let us know which photo has danced its way into your brain forever.

