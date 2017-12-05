Rick Perry In Saudi Arabia Is Exactly What You Never Knew You Needed

Fayez Nureldine / AFP / Getty Images

According to the press release the two countries released, it was a memorandum on figuring out how to make fossil fuels cleaner and manage all the carbon that they produce.

It's nice that Perry gets to do something involving fossil fuels, given that's what he assumed the majority of the Department of Energy job entailed when he agreed to it. (It's mostly about nuclear weapons, just FYI.)