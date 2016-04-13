A Russian Fighter Flew Crazy Close To A U.S. Navy Ship

U.S. Navy via AP

The incident happened on Tuesday, according to a statement released on Wednesday from EUCOM, as part of two days of "multiple, aggressive flight maneuvers." The destroyer was roughly 70 nautical miles from the Russian port city of Kaliningrad, but in international waters.

"After a pair of Russian helicopters circled the Cook apparently taking photographs, two Russian jets approached," Stars and Stripes reported on Wednesday, and what an unnamed defense official referred to as a series of “very low, simulated attack profiles."