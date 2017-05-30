Russia And Ukraine Are Fighting Using Memes Because 2017
Truly, this is the diplomatic showdown of our times.
Without knowing it, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin kicked off one of the most memorable Twitter beefs in recent memory on Monday.
But the visit seems to have left @Ukraine, which claims to be the official Twitter account of the country, a little spicy. Because on Tuesday, it fired off this tweet.
For once it was Russia who was left to be all "man, can you be chill, we're fam, do you really wanna break up the fam, look at this dope shit we used to do together."
But Ukraine was having none of this, and pushed back on the Russian version of history.
@Ukraine even dragged The Simpsons into it, which everyone knows is the clearest way to win a Fight On The Internet.
While the back and forth on Twitter was good for a laugh, it was no joking matter for Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin.
Meanwhile, @France has stayed out of the brawl — but given Macron's willingness to go HAM on Putin, that may change.
