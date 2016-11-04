No, Hackers Apparently Didn't Take Down The Entire Liberian Internet

There may have been some small outages in the west African country, but the entire country did not get taken down by the same attack that crippled US websites.

Internet access in Liberia was actually pretty solid this week, despite several reports that a group of hackers had managed to take down web access across the country.

A massive Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack last month managed to render many of the US's top websites inaccessible and has set cybersecurity watchers on edge for the next attack. The other shoe appeared to have dropped in the west African nation of Liberia, tech news site ZDNet reported on Thursday.

Liberia made an inviting target, ZDNet said, because its infrastructure is limited to just one set of fiber-optic cables for the entire country. The same set of hijacked appliances and other parts of the Internet of Things that powered the US takedown was apparently being used in Liberia to shutdown the entire state.

The Guardian also published a story that said that the entire Liberian internet had been brought to a halt. But according to Dyn, the company that was the target of last month's attack, the internet had actually been pretty stable in Liberia for the past few days. That's the same conclusion that Akamai, which like Dyn is a hub for directing internet traffic, drew.