Catholic Priests Are At The Forefront Of Nicaragua's Protests

Much like during the 1980s, high-ranking members of the clergy haven't been shy about making their feelings known. During the rally, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes told protestors that Ortega had a month to reach a deal that would satisfy the people's demands. “The government has just one month to come through. If it doesn’t, the people will be told that it couldn’t,” Brenes said.

Brenes went on to call the Ortega government “demonic, based on envy and every kind of evil.”

“Blessed are those who thirst for justice, for they will be filled,” Brenes said. “The devil is always astute and always intervenes when we say the truth. The devil would want for us to remain in the dark.”