A US Embassy Had To Condemn Neo-Nazis Waving The US Flag At A Rally
The US Embassy in Croatia said it "rejects, in the strongest terms, neo-Nazi ... views expressed during the demonstration of a few people in Zagreb on Sunday."
Today in "things that aren't great," a small group of far-right protesters in Croatia carried the US flag while shouting pro-Nazi slogans and pledged support to President Donald Trump.
Alongside the US flag, the group also carried both the Croatian flag and the flag of the Nationaldemokratische Partei Deutschland (NDP), a party that German states have tried to ban for its similarity to the actual Nazi Party.
Croatian newspaper 24Sata streamed the bizarre demonstration live, which began with party leader Drazen Keleminec and a brass band leading the marchers into Ban Jelacic Square.
The US Embassy in Zagreb, as you might guess, was not at all pleased. It told the AP in a statement that it "rejects, in the strongest terms, neo-Nazi and pro-Ustasha views expressed during the demonstration of a few people in Zagreb on Sunday."
Croatia isn't the only Balkan country where far-right parties are backing Trump. Last year, Serbian Radical Party leader Vojislav Seselj, who was previously accused of committing war crimes in the 1990s, led a rally to praise the then-candidate.
